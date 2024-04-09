Department of Meteorology warns of expected thundery rain in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly - southwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 KT, gusting to 22 KT with thundery rain.Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT with thundery rain.Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 9 km/3 km or less with thundery rain.Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, rising to 4 ft with thundery rain. Offshore, it will 1 - 3 ft, rising to 7 ft with thundery rain.