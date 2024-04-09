Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Department of Meteorolog...
WEATHER

Department of Meteorology warns of expected thundery rain in Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 9, 2024
QATARWEATHER
PHOTO
Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly - southwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 KT, gusting to 22 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 9 km/3 km or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, rising to 4 ft with thundery rain. Offshore, it will 1 - 3 ft, rising to 7 ft with thundery rain.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

DIPLOMACY

Australia suggests it could recognise Palestinian state

Australia suggests it could recognise Palestinian state
Australia suggests it could recognise Palestinian state
CONFLICT

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 33,360

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 33,360
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 33,360
TRANSPORT

Orange and Pink Lines of Lusail Tram open to public in Qatar

Orange and Pink Lines of Lusail Tram open to public in Qatar
Orange and Pink Lines of Lusail Tram open to public in Qatar
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Qatar Central Bank foreign reserves surge 5.2% in March

Qatar Central Bank foreign reserves surge 5.2% in March
Qatar Central Bank foreign reserves surge 5.2% in March
CONFLICT

Israel hits Syria military after fire on annexed Golan

Israel hits Syria military after fire on annexed Golan
Israel hits Syria military after fire on annexed Golan
TRADE

38.5% jump in Omani non-oil exports in January 2024

38.5% jump in Omani non-oil exports in January 2024
38.5% jump in Omani non-oil exports in January 2024
AVIATION

Oman Airports net profit up 45% in 2023: Report

Oman Airports net profit up 45% in 2023: Report
Oman Airports net profit up 45% in 2023: Report
CONFLICT

Hamas studies truce proposal six months into Gaza war

Hamas studies truce proposal six months into Gaza war
Hamas studies truce proposal six months into Gaza war
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Saudi revises mid-term objectives of The Line in NEOM: Bloomberg

2.

UAE wealth fund participates in $600mln fundraising by Indian energy firm

3.

Two NYSE-listed drilling firms get temporary suspension notice from Aramco

4.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Works announces project to upgrade National Charter Highway

5.

Abu Dhabi’s Lunate, Saudi’s Olayan invest in ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: Relatively hot weather expected today

2

Relatively hot weather forecast for Friday in Qatar

3

Relatively hot weather to prevail on Thursday in Qatar: Met department

4

Department of Meteorology expects partly cloudy weather today in Qatar

5

Meteorology Department warns of strong wind, high sea in Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

INFLATION

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks
VIDEO: Inflation in Egypt to continue to rise amid Gaza conflict, Red Sea attacks

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INFLATION

Egypt inflation: Pressure persists despite sharp fall, say experts

Egypt inflation: Pressure persists despite sharp fall, say experts
Egypt inflation: Pressure persists despite sharp fall, say experts
INVESTMENT

Abu Dhabi’s Lunate, Saudi’s Olayan invest in ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai

EARNINGS

Q1 2024: MENA banks set to deliver stable earnings

INVESTMENT

UAE wealth fund participates in $600mln fundraising by Indian energy firm

LATEST NEWS
1

Hapag-Lloyd takes largest ship-to-ship LBM delivery

2

Dortmund 'hardest' team Atletico could face: Simeone

3

Australia suggests it could recognise Palestinian state

4

Italy lowers growth forecast to 1% in 2024

5

Malaysia orders Meta, TikTok to forge plans on harmful content

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds