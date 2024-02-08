DOHA: The latest daily weather report from the Department of Meteorology indicates that the inshore weather will initially be characterized by haze in some areas, accompanied by scattered clouds. Meanwhile, offshore regions are expected to experience cloudy conditions, with a cautionary advisory for strong winds and high sea levels.

In the inshore areas, the wind is predicted to be predominantly northwesterly, ranging from 5 to 15 knots, with occasional gusts reaching up to 23 knots. Offshore, the wind is anticipated to be northwesterly, with speeds varying between 12 to 22 knots and gusts potentially reaching 28 knots.

The visibility across both inshore and offshore regions is projected to be within the range of 4 to 8 kilometers. In terms of sea conditions, the inshore state is anticipated to reach heights of 3 to 5 feet, while offshore areas may experience sea levels ranging from 4 to 7 feet, surging to 9 feet at certain times. The public is advised to exercise caution and stay informed about the evolving weather conditions.

