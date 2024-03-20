Social media
Department of Meteorology expects hazy weather today with scattered rain in Qatar

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 20, 2024
Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be hazy and cloudy with scattered rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy and cloudy with scattered rain, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly - southeasterly 8 - 18 KT. Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly 8 - 18 KT.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 3 - 5 ft.
