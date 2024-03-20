Department of Meteorology expects hazy weather today with scattered rain in Qatar

PHOTO
Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be hazy and cloudy with scattered rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Offshore, it will be hazy and cloudy with scattered rain, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly - southeasterly 8 - 18 KT. Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly 8 - 18 KT.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 3 - 5 ft.
