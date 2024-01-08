Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman hosted the Oasis of Dialogue Forum, centered around the theme "Identity and Tourism in the GCC," marking a significant milestone in regional collaboration. Under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, the Governor of Dhofar, the forum brought together 100 participants from GCC.

The Qatar Debate Center, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth, and the Oman Debate Center, organized the events. The forum's sessions encompassed workshops and dialogues on specialized topics in tourism, entertainment, sports, and culture. The first day featured discussions on national identity and institutional discourse analysis.

On the second day of the forum, there was a collective session on research methodologies in the humanities presented by Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Abushouk, a professor of modern and contemporary history at Qatar University. Additionally, a key session involving decision-makers addressed "Identity and Tourism in the GCC," featuring insights from Sayyid Marwan Al Said, Mr. Hassan Al Zuwaidi, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Projects and Heritage in Qatar, and Mr. Saad Al Rameehi, Chairman of the Board of the Qatar Press Center. The session was moderated by Dr. Ali bin Yusuf Al Sand, an academic and Kuwaiti media personality.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Ahmed Al kaabi