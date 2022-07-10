Saudi Arabia's digital regulator, the Communications & Information Technology Commission (CITC), has stated that data consumption per user in Makkah in the 8th of Dhu Al-Hijjah has exceeded 3 times the global use.



The authority said, during a statement it published on the performance of telecommunication networks in Makkah, that the average daily consumption per user was 849.30 MB/subscriber, which has exceeded 3 times the global’s average per capita consumption of around 200 MB/subscriber.



The statistics has also showed that the volume of data consumption reached 3.46 thousand terabytes, equivalent to watching 1.42 million hours of 1080p HD video clips.



The applications that have been used the most are: YouTube, Tik Tok, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, CITC said.



While CITC indicated that the rate of mobile Internet download speeds increased by about 40%, which amounted to 266.72 Mbit/s., compared to last year. And the rate of the upload speeds of mobile Internet increased by 28%, reaching 36.97 Mbit/s compared to last year.



It is worth mentioning that the number of local calls exceeded 13 million, and the number of international calls was 1.43 million, with a success rate of more than 99%.



