Bitcoinblack, a global crypto visa black card, has been launched in the UAE to offer its members a no-spend limit.

Launched in 2021, the crypto-powered premium credit card is accepted globally, and its members receive rewards of up to 10% back in exclusive $SPND tokens, according to a press release on Monday.

The card also allows members to convert their bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies into spendable cash.

bitcoinblack CEO, Prakash Chand, said: "All members need to do is simply load up their crypto through the web app or soon-to-come secure bitcoinblack wallet app, and they're instantly empowered to spend their crypto with the best conversion rates and high limits."

Source: Mubasher

