A joint executive-legislature meeting will be held on August 6 to review the government subsidy system and ensure it benefits eligible citizens only.The meeting will review the views and visions of representatives of Parliament and Shura Council on the basic subsidy principles.

MPs and Shura Council members are expected to hold a co-ordination meeting on Wednesday, which will be devoted mainly to discussing the 12 basic principles related to subsidy structure to reach a unified position of the legislative authority, which will be discussed with the government during the meeting scheduled for early next month, Shura Council first deputy chairman Jamal Fakhro, who represents the council in the joint committee, told our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej.

Mr Fakhro indicated that no ideas or proposals submitted by MPs regarding subsidies have been discussed so far, and that the previous meetings were held to co-ordinate views on some details of the subsidy, its beneficiaries and its amount.

Shura Council’s representatives sent their views on the basic principles of subsidy, and are awaiting MPs’ comments on them, he pointed out.Parliament’s representatives in the committee in charge of restructuring government subsidies will hold a co-ordination meeting led by Parliament’s first deputy speaker Abdulnabi Salman, who represents Parliament in the joint committee, on Tuesday.

