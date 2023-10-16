RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh on Sunday. The two leaders discussed the current military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings.



During the meeting, the Crown Prince reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection of targeting civilians in any way or the destruction of infrastructure and vital utility services that affect the daily lives of Palestinians. He reaffirmed the need to find ways to stop the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people.



The Crown Prince stressed the Kingdom’s endeavor to intensify contacts to calm the situation, stop the current escalation, and respect international humanitarian law. He said that Saudi Arabia calls for lifting the blockade on Gaza.



The Crown Prince also stressed the need to find a peace path to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and achieve just and lasting peace.



Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at the US Department of State Tom Sullivan attended the meeting.



After the meeting Blinken said that his meeting with the Crown Prince was very productive. On Saturday, Blinken met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan after his arrival in Riyadh.



During the meeting, Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom's categorical rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza. Prince Faisal also stressed Saudi Arabia’s demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and its surroundings, and to lift the siege on the Gaza Strip in line with international law.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).