The Department of Statistics on Sunday issued its monthly report, in which it revealed that the Consumer Price Index, an inflation measure, rose by 3.85 per cent over the past eight months in the Kingdom, reaching 106.07, compared with 102.14 for the same period in 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fuel and lighting prices topped the list of factors contributing to the Kingdom’s CPI increase, which witnessed an increase of 20.97 per cent. Dry and canned vegetables and legumes rose by 10.15 per cent, followed by culture and entertainment at 8.14 per cent, transportation at 5.8 per cent and rent at 1.59 per cent. The Consumer Price Index for the month of August of 2022 increased by 5.36 per cent, standing at 108.18 compared with 102.68 in the same month in 2021.

