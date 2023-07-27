In an effort to promote data transmission and internet infrastructure investment, the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) has initiated a pathway for international companies specialized in communications and the internet to obtain administrative licenses for establishing undersea or land cables in the country, reports Al-Qabas daily. According to a document, a copy of which has been obtained by the daily, the authority outlined that cable landing points in the country would be granted through administrative licensing contracts between CITRA and the licensee, adhering to all relevant laws and conditions governing the establishment of sea or land cable points.

Commitment

CITRA emphasized its commitment to fostering investment in capacities and international landing stations. The introduction of multiple international cables and stations connected within the country is expected to significantly enhance data volume and local network connectivity to the internet and global networks. Addressing the needs of the local market, CITRA stressed the importance of expanding Kuwait’s capacity to connect with the world, facilitating the exchange of communication traffic and seamless data transfer through main exits via land and sea fiber optic cables. Sources revealed to Al-Qabas that due to technical issues, two licenses to establish, operate, and manage international access structures – one on land and the other at sea – were canceled.

However, CITRA is now proposing the establishment of a new international communications access structure through the implementation of both marine and land cables, following the specific requirements outlined in the administrative license document concerning the landing of sea or land cable points. Presently, Kuwait is connected to two marine cables that facilitate international communications traffic. Unfortunately, one of these cables is damaged and ineffective due to its age, while the country also relies on three other land cables. For companies seeking an administrative license to establish cables in Kuwait, CITRA has defined five essential requirements – a clear plan for the company’s participation and involvement in the country’s telecommunications market; market forecasts covering the first five years of operation, including proposed services and associated pricing; a comprehensive plan for customer care, after-sales support services, and service levels; a continuous service quality improvement plan and submission of a detailed technical proposal, encompassing engineering descriptions and an annual maintenance plan.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).