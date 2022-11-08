More than 5,000 Bahrainis took part in a national survey on the upcoming Parliamentary and municipal elections, with 60 per cent expressing excitement to take part in the democratic process.

A total of 5,021 citizens – both males and females aged above 20 – took part in the survey, organised by the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat), between October 10 and 31.

According to Derasat chairman Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the results reflected Bahrainis’ keenness to participate in the elections to be held on Saturday.

“The results of the survey are positive and unprecedented in terms of public participation,” said Dr Shaikh Abdulla. “It reflects people’s strong trust in the leadership in addition to high levels of awareness on constitutional rights and the democratic process.”

The survey consisted of 14 questions revolving around four main categories – electoral participation, awareness of the role of Parliament and municipal councils, extent of communication between the public and legislative officials, and performance evaluation in addition to issues that need to be addressed.

“The majority of participants – 63 to 69 pc – showed an eagerness to vote while 18pc revealed that they were still undecided,” said Derasat Poll Survey Directorate head Ijlal Bubshait.

“Many attributed their choices to a trust in the process, the integrity of elections and national duty, among other reasons.

“Meanwhile, 85pc of participants confirmed that they were aware of Parliament’s role in society, while 79pc said they knew the role of municipal councils.”

According to poll results, 36pc of participants expressed satisfaction with the performance of the previous Parliament, 49pc cited dissatisfaction and 15pc said they didn’t follow enough to formulate an opinion. Sixty-two per cent of participants expressed satisfaction with the performance of the previous municipal councils in comparison with 17pc who were dissatisfied, while 21pc didn’t follow councils enough to form an opinion.

“Meanwhile, 42pc of the participants reported effective communication between constituents and their elected Parliament representative, while 58pc felt it was not sufficient,” added Ms Bubshait.

“With regard to municipal councillors, 55pc reported effective communication, while 45pc noted a lack of communication.”

The survey revealed that people sought solutions primarily for unemployment as well as development of roads and infrastructure, while the most important qualities that they looked for in a candidate were honesty and competence, followed by education, culture and upbringing.

Most respondents were optimistic that the 2022 Parliament and municipal councils would improve their standard of living and public services, especially in light of an economic recovery.

