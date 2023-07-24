Bahrain’s relationship with the UK has deepened in the last four years, despite a backdrop of and as a product of, one of the most eventful periods in British history, according to a top diplomat.

In his four-year term, outgoing UK Ambassador Roddy Drummond has seen two Bahraini Prime Ministers, two British monarchs and four British Prime Ministers, in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, significant post-Brexit changes in UK’s trading relationships with the GCC and around the world, an energy transition and a global economic slowdown exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Within the span of my term, I have gone from being Her Majesty’s ambassador in Bahrain to His Majesty’s ambassador,” the 60-year-old diplomat noted, during an exclusive farewell interview with the GDN.

“Since I first arrived in Bahrain, I have been struck by the incredibly friendly and open relationship we have with Bahrain at all levels, whether it’s royal, ministerial or person-to-person, and in many different fields, from trade and investment to security, anti-terrorism and energy.”

Mr Drummond went on to highlight the close relationship between Bahrain and the UK’s royal families as fundamental to the ties between the two countries.

The ambassador noted that King Charles III continued to express a personal interest in the UK’s relationship with Bahrain and its steady pace of progress seen in recent years, especially since he had visited the island in 2016 with his wife and now-Queen Camilla, the queen-consort of the UK.

“I do anticipate some royal visits to Bahrain in the next year or two and I am expecting exhanges of royal visits to continue,” he added.

When asked about how the UK-Bahrain and GCC relationships are expected to change in a post-Brexit era, Mr Drummond was optimistic about more avenues of collaboration opening up, building on the more than 200 years of diplomatic ties that Bahrain and the UK have enjoyed.

He pointed to the changes in the electronic border between the two countries and the introduction of the electronic visa waiver for GCC nationals, as one of the many positive implications of a post-Brexit UK.

“The changes we have made in the UK have enabled us to come up with new ways of regulating our electronic border, including the electronic travel authorisation which comes in effect next year, making visa arrangements for Bahraini nationals very open and liberal,” he added.

“This is a direct consequence of Brexit, giving us the ability to make our own decisions and open up relations with partners with whom we already have good relationships.”

The ambassador, who is set to end his term at the end of August, also underlined the trade and investment figures, which ‘have more than doubled’ since he arrived.

“It’s a two-way street with goods and service exchanges in both directions,” he added.

“And, now we are in the middle of the fourth round of negotiations on the UK-GCC free trade agreement. We are going to find out in the next six months how close we are to the best deal we can get there, for all parties involved.

“Negotiating with the GCC as a whole instead of individual countries is not just efficient, but effective at growing triangular relationships, finding domains, for example, where we could work with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia together.”

Against the backdrop of Brexit and a change of monarchs in the UK, Mr Drummond also had to represent four different British Prime Ministers during his time in Bahrain, and acknowledges that the ‘changes of government and ministers meant that we have had to occasionally reset or explain things over again’. “But there’s actually been a huge amount of continuity in foreign policy terms,” he added, pointing to the close ties between the region and the current UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, since he was Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa.

Looking forward, the career diplomat expressed optimism over the recently announced £1 billion investment from Bahrain’s private sector into the UK economy as part of a strategic investment and collaboration partnership.

He also pointed to education, space and energy transition as potential areas of future collaboration.

Mr Drummond and his wife, Yasmin, a renowned artist, are set to leave Bahrain in a few weeks with fond memories and ‘a few lifelong friends’, holding especially close to their heart, the spirit shown by the entire Bahraini community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ambassador confirmed he will be returning to the wider region after a short spell home in the UK. He will be succeeded in his role in Bahrain by Alastair Long, who is currently finishing up his appointment as His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner for Africa.

