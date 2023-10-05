Commercial Bank (CB), a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, successfully concluded its participation as the Innovation Partner at the 15th MENA Regulatory Summit, hosted by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in collaboration with the Qatar Financial Information Unit (QFIU) in Doha on Wednesday.

The summit, which focused on strengthening the regulatory framework for combating money laundering and financial crime, provided an excellent platform for Commercial Bank to showcase its commitment to innovation and its dedication to advancing the financial industry.

Commercial Bank Group CEO Joseph Abraham said, “We are pleased to have been part of the 15th MENA Regulatory Summit as the Innovation Partner. At Commercial Bank, we recognise the importance of actively collaborating with regulatory bodies and our banking peers to support events that harness digital technology to promote innovation in the financial sector.”

One of the highlights of the event was the participation of Leonie Lethbridge, Commercial Bank’s chief operating officer, as a panel speaker in the session titled ‘FinTech and the Impact it has on Fighting Financial Crime’. This session provided valuable insights into how financial technologies have aided to the banks’ deterrence level in the fight against financial crime in the MENA region.

The summit covered various critical topics, including trade-based financial crime, regulatory vigilance around ‘greenwashing’, strengthening asset recovery in MENA, and fast-tracking capabilities to counter cyber-enabled crimes.

The event highlighted the need for a sophisticated approach by regulators and companies, with a special emphasis on the role of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotic processing automation (RPA) in complementing conventional techniques.

Commercial Bank EGM and Chief Compliance Officer Abdulla Al Fadli emphasized the growing investment in compliance functions and regulatory technologies by Qatar-based organisations for sustainable combating financial crimeprogrammes.

“A successful compliance programme in the MENA region requires appropriate and need-based training and developments to foster a sustainable culture of compliance,”he stated.

“Our participation in this summit underlines our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry, utilizing cutting-edge technologies to combat financial crime, by way of real-time monitoring, behavioral data analytics, enhanced authentication, pattern recognition, and predictive analytics to combat financial crime. As a result, contributing to the overall integrity and stability of Qatar’s financial landscape,” Fadli said.

Commercial Bank remains committed to actively participating in events and initiatives that promote innovation, collaboration, and regulatory advancements in the financial industry. The Bank looks forward to continuing its support for such vital endeavours.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

