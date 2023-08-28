The Deputy King has stressed the importance of doubling efforts to strengthen the kingdom’s economic sectors and their competitiveness through state-of-the-art infrastructure development.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa was speaking as he visited the Air Traffic Management Centre at the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry yesterday.

He highlighted Bahraini citizens’ efforts to advance the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

“Bahrain’s national strategies, plans and programmes meet current development needs and are boosting efficiency, professionalism and transparency across various workstreams,” the Deputy King noted, adding that proactiveness and excellence are core drivers of the kingdom’s competitive environment.

HRH Prince Salman commended the kingdom’s major projects that enhance its modern infrastructure and legislative development and said they will continue to bring successes for the kingdom.

Upon arrival, the Deputy King was received by Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi and was briefed on the modernisation of air navigation systems to ensure the highest levels of safety, quality and efficiency, in line with the civil aviation sector’s development goals.

HRH Prince Salman commended Team Bahrain’s efforts in developing the aviation sector, reiterating the importance of the Air Traffic Management Centre in supporting air traffic logistics and achieving the goals of the Economic Recovery Plan and Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

Mr Al Kaabi welcomed the Deputy King’s visit to the centre and expressed his gratitude for his continued support for the implementation of major development projects that enhance the kingdom’s status and its development under the leadership of His Majesty.

He said the Deputy King’s visit reflects the government’s support for aviation infrastructure projects.

Mr Al Ka’abi expressed the ministry’s commitment to continue advancing the safety and efficiency of the kingdom’s air navigation services, in accordance with the standards and requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.