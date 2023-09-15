A leading Indian trade official has called for greater engagement with the Bahrain Chamber to capitalise on the vast bilateral commercial opportunities.

In her meeting with Bahrain Chamber second vice-chairman Mohammed Al Kooheji, India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Board member Dr Harjinder Kaur Talwar, also voiced the keenness of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on joining efforts with the Bahrain Chamber to encourage liaison between SMEs from both sides.

Dr Talwar, who is also FICCI-Confederation of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (FICCI-CMSME) vice president, also proposed capitalising on international events held in the kingdom to showcase the business environment and attract investors.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Al Kooheji hailed the deep rooted Bahraini-Indian relations and their co-operation across all fields.

He recalled the outcomes of the visit of the Bahraini official business delegation to India last May, and stressed on the importance of building upon that visit to take business relations to further heights.

Also present at the meeting were Bahrain Chamber board members Abdulwahab Al Hawaj, Sonia Janahi, and Batool Dadabhai as well as Bahrain Businesswomen Society president Ahlam Janahi.