Muscat: A number of governorates of the Sultanate of Oman are witnessing thunderstorms ranging from 20 mm to 60 mm associated with downdraft, fresh winds and hail on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

CAA said in a statement :"Due to the continuity of heavy thundershowers associated with downdraft, fresh winds and hail during today Wednesday over the Governorates of Al Dhahira, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates with precipitation ranging from 20 mm to 60 mm may associated with flash floods. The chances of varying intensity rainfall will continue over the rest of northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman."

The Civil Aviation Authority advises all to take precautions during thunderstorms, and not to cross Wadis ( Flash Flood ) and avoid low lying areas and not to sail during alert periods.

Alerts :

1- Heavy thundershowers with hail expected ranging ( 20 - 60 mm ) may cause flash floods ( Wadis ).

2- Strong downdraft active winds with speed ranging 15 - 40 knots ( 28 - 64 km / h ).

3-Sea state may rise along Musandam governorate and Oman Sea coasts ( 2 - 3.5 meters ).

4-Reduction in horizontal visibility during thunderstorms.

