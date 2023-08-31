The importance of capitalising on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bahrain and US has been emphasised in a meeting between Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass and US Ambassador Steven Bondy.

The meeting acknowledged the strong commercial relationship between the two countries, with US exports to Bahrain reaching $539 million in the first half of 2023 and Bahraini exports to the US reaching $567m.

The two officials also discussed various sectors with potential for co-operation and growth, including renewable energy.

Both parties expressed their interest in exploring collaborative projects and initiatives in this sector, as well as leveraging emerging technologies, promoting sustainable practices, and exchanging experiences in fostering entrepreneurship.

The meeting was also attended by other members of the Bahrain Chamber, who shared their insights and expertise on the topics discussed.