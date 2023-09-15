Continuing its gaining trend for the second week in a row, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index moved up by 81.64 points, or 0.8 percent, during the week to close at 10,319.28 points.

Market capitalisation went up by 0.4 percent to QR605.3 billion compared with QR603 billion at the end of the previous trading week.

Foreign institutions turned bullish, closing the week with net buying of QR69.9 million against net selling of QR62.7 million in the previous week.

Foreign retail investors also closed the week with net buying of QR15.8 million against net selling of QR1.2 million in the previous week.

Qatari institutions, however, turned bearish with net selling of QR11.5 million against net buying of QR68.9 million in the week before.

Qatari retail investors recorded net selling of QR74.3 million against net selling of QR5.1 million the week before.

According to an estimate by QNB Financial Services (QNBFS), as of Thursday’s closing, global foreign institutions were net short $163.3 million, while GCC institutions were net buyers of Qatari stocks by $706.5 million since the start of this year.

The traded value during the week shot up 41 percent to reach QR3,583.9 million from QR2,542.6 million in the previous trading week. Dukhan Bank was the top-value traded stock during the week with a total traded value of QR485.9 million.

Traded volume increased 24.4 percent to reach 1,273.3 million shares compared with 1,023.9 million shares in the previous trading week.

The number of transactions went up 7.3 percent to 103,630 against 96,601 in the previous week.Gulf International Services (GISS) was the top volume traded stock during the week with a total traded volume of 165.5 million shares.

Masraf Al Rayan, Industries Qatar, and Nakilat were the primary contributors to the weekly index gain. Masraf Al Rayan and Industries Qatar added 29.78 points and 22.40 points to the index, respectively. Further, Nakilat contributed another 21.32 points.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency, financial analyst Tamer Hassan said that the QSE general index saw a noticeable improvement this week compared to the previous week due to performance improvement of some sectors supported by oil prices that saw an increase of around 2 percent to settle at about $92 per barrel, approaching their highest level in 10 months, in addition to raising foreigners’ ownership in some companies, as well as revisions to some foreign indicators.

