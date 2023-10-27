Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said building opportunities and providing hope for all supports regional security and prosperity.He stressed the need to draw a line between those who seek to build and those who aim to destroy, regardless of race and religion, highlighting the importance of empowering those who want to build to help shape a better future for the region.

He pointed out that one of the fundamental challenges facing various countries is the implementation of governments’ ambitious plans and programmes as well as entrepreneurs’ ideas and projects.“This requires the involvement and strengthening of the role of the private sector as a primary driver and active partner in translating and implementing these plans, programmes and ideas in a way that spurs economic development and achieves the desired economic growth,” he noted.

He was speaking during a dialogue session entitled ‘Balancing Fiscal Policy Concepts’, as part of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum in its seventh edition, held in Riyadh, under the theme ‘The New Compass’.

