His Majesty King Hamad yesterday exchanged congratulations with Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam; Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh; Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) deputy president and Cassation Court president Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, on the 23rd anniversary of the National Action Charter (NAC).

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, was also present.

His Majesty commended the legislative authority’s achievements in developing laws that serve citizens’ needs and contribute to the development process.

He also highlighted the role of the judicial authority in consolidating the principles of justice, equality, and upholding rights and freedoms.

The King commended the collaboration between the executive and legislative authorities aimed at continuing to deliver more achievements for the kingdom and its people.

He affirmed that the charter served as a foundation for the kingdom’s progress towards strengthening all facets of democracy and development.

He highlighted the kingdom’s accomplishments throughout its history, that were driven by its people’s cohesion and co-operation.

His Majesty affirmed that efforts will continue steadily to attain more progress and build a prosperous future for Bahrain, expressing thanks and appreciation for the sincere work to achieve this goal.

The senior officials praised the wise leadership of His Majesty and lauded the wide-ranging achievements during his reign.