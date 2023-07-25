British foreign secretary arrives in Qatar Tuesday

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will arrive in Qatar Tuesday on the first leg of a three-day tour to the Gulf and Jordan, the British embassy said Monday.In Qatar, the minister will meet HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani to discuss key regional issues and celebrate progress made following the inaugural Strategic Dialogue held in February 2023.He will also meet HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah.Cleverly will then travel to Kuwait and conclude the tour in Jordan.The minister will emphasise the UK’s growing partnership with Qatar and the region – with Qatar set to benefit from the UK’s new visa travel scheme from October this year.The new Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme (ETA) will make travel to Britain cheaper and easier and help forge closer people-to-people links.Cleverly said: “I am delighted to be back in the Middle East. The UK’s mutually beneficial relationships with the Gulf and Jordan continue to thrive. We have a bright future together.”“From working together on shared goals like developing stronger trade ties, security and delivering crucial support to vulnerable communities, I am proud of how we are collaborating for the benefit of us all,” he said.