British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden visited the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) Wednesday.

Dowden, who previously served as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the UK, expressed his pleasure in learning more about Qatar's rich heritage and culture. He praised NMoQ's great architecture which is modelled after the desert rose and the unique immersive experience of touring the museum's galleries.

Dowden said that he has seen first-hand how Qatar is developing its impressive ecosystem for the creative and cultural industries and he looks forward to strengthening co-operation between the two countries to exchange experiences and best practices in areas of museums, film, television, music and fashion, noting that the UK's creative industries generate revenues worth £108bn annually and it employs more than 2.3mn people across the country. He also stressed that his country recognises Qatar's ambitions in this field and welcomes building stronger partnerships between the two sides to develop this growing industry.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).