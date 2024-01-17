Stock market indicators regained stability in the positive territory following fluctuations in the previous session. During yesterday’s trading in 2023, the indicators collectively experienced an uptick, propelled by a surge in 10 sectors, notably led by the technology sector. Consequently, the market value increased by 0.7 percent, reaching 308 million dinars, up from 42.585 billion dinars in the last Sunday session to 42.89 billion dinars in yesterday’s session.



The Premier Market’s market value also recorded an uptick of 0.8 percent, totaling 276 million dinars, compared to the previous value of 33.716 billion dinars, which rose to 33.992 billion dinars. Similarly, the main market’s value increased by 0.36 percent, reaching 32 million dinars, up from 8.869 billion dinars to 8.901 billion dinars. The general index exhibited a rise of 0.72 percent, gaining 52.2 points to reach 7,263.5 points.



The premier market index increased by 0.8 percent, adding 64.8 points to settle at 7,986.9 points. The main index also saw a 0.36 percent increase, rising by 21.4 points to 5,876.6 points. Furthermore, the main 50 index experienced a 0.15 percent increase, reaching 5794.3 points with a gain of 9 points. In terms of liquidity, the session observed a 2.8 percent increase, climbing from 71.24 million dinars in the last Sunday session to 58.8 million dinars. However, trading volumes decreased by 10.8 percent from 342.3 million shares to 305.2 million shares, while the number of deals increased from 16.6 thousand to 17.1 thousand deals.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

