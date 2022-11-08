Boeing will showcase a portfolio of commercial, defence, and services during its participation of the sixth edition of the Bahrain International Airshow 2022 (BIAS) and the fourth Manama Air Power Symposium (MAPS 2022), the official conference for BIAS.

The US-based global aerospace company announced yesterday it will demonstrate advanced platforms and capabilities at BIAS including: The ‘AH-64 Apache’, the primary attack helicopter for 17 partner nations around the globe with a reputation as the most proven attack helicopter in the world; The ‘CH-47F Chinook’, billed as the most advanced, affordable, battle-tested heavy-lift helicopter in the world; the ‘F-15EX’ fighter jet which delivers complementary and interoperable capabilities with its contemporary sensors, high-speed open mission systems architecture and electronic warfare suite and the Liquid Robotics designed and manufactured ‘Wave Glider’, the world’s most experienced, long-duration un-crewed surface vehicle (USV).

“BIAS provides an important opportunity for Boeing to meet with existing customers face-to-face, as well as potential prospective partners and customers in the country, which is why we have participated over the years and are returning this year,” said Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa president Kuljit Ghata-Aura.

“The GCC and the wider Middle East, and Africa (Mena) are some of the most progressive and innovative regions in the world when it comes to aerospace. In Bahrain, a forward-looking and strategic vision has allowed the kingdom to accomplish a wide range of achievements and successes in several different fields, including the hosting of significant international exhibitions in the fields of aviation, research, technology, and space.”

Boeing will also showcase solutions and capabilities from the Boeing Global Services portfolio, which includes sustainment, modifications and modernisation, upgrades, training and maintenance services, many of which are deployed in support of governments in the region today.

With this year’s forum programme for BIAS built around four thematic areas covering airports and airlines, cargo and logistics, women in aerospace, and space, Boeing will also demonstrate its contribution to the local aerospace sector in Bahrain and its growing services, commercial, defence, and engagement capabilities.

The theme for MAPS 2022 is ‘Air Power and Air Defence in the Era of Transformation, Automation, and Integration’.

During this event, Boeing will take centre-stage to share its expertise on the local defence sector in Bahrain and explore opportunities for further co-operation.

