RIYADH - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Sunday, a U.S. official said, as Israel prepared to launch a ground assault in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

The meeting will take place at 7.30 am, the official said.

