US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Friday that Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself as it continues to pummel the Gaza Strip with an air and ground assault.

"Israel has not only the right but the obligation to defend itself... to make sure that this October 7 never happens again," Blinken told journalists as he met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv.

Israel launched a massive retaliatory assault against Gaza's Hamas rulers after its fighters carried out the October 7 attack which Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people.