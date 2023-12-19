RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from Antony Blinken, secretary of state of the United States of America.



During the phone conversation, the two leaders discussed regional and international issues of common concern, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip.



They also reviewed the efforts being made to address serious humanitarian repercussions caused by the continuing military escalation in the besieged Gaza

