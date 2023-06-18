TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan stated that the session of bilateral talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was positive and clear.

The remarks were made during the joint press conference held by the foreign ministers of the two countries in Tehran, following the session of bilateral talks that took place as soon as Prince Faisal arrived in the Iranian capital.

It also marked the first visit of a Saudi official to Iran in years.

Prince Faisal said that he will convey to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to visit the Kingdom.

On reopening of the embassies, he stated that work is currently under way to complete the resumption of the work of diplomatic and consular missions in the two countries.

Following the reopening of Iran’s embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah, including Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Saudi Arabia’s embassy will be opened soon in Tehran, Prince Faisal confirmed.

Normal relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran are the origin, Prince Faisal noted, while adding that the two countries are important in the region.

The relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran are based on a clear basis of full and mutual respect for independence and sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs, as well as the principles of international law, the UN Charter, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“I hope that the restoration of relations between Riyadh and Tehran will reflect positively in the region and the world,” Prince Faisal said.

The Foreign Minister assured the Iranian side of the need for the region to be free of weapons of mass destruction.

