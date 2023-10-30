Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call from US President Joe Biden on Sunday to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Biden expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s leading role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of Gaza.

Both leaders committed to accelerating and increasing assistance to Gaza, starting from Sunday and continuing thereafter.

They also discussed the importance of protecting civilian lives, respecting international humanitarian law, and ensuring that Palestinians in Gaza are not displaced to Egypt or any other country.

During the meeting, the discussion focused on various aspects of the current situation in the Gaza Strip. Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt’s strong opposition to collective punishment policies and displacement.

“Egypt will not allow the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egyptian territories,” Al-Sisi stressed.

Biden also expressed his rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from their lands and praised Egypt and its leadership for their positive role in addressing the crisis.

The spokesperson mentioned that the two presidents also discussed the issue of detainees in the Gaza Strip and explored opportunities for joint cooperation to mobilize international efforts in reviving the peace process.

The ultimate goal is to achieve a two-state solution and establish a Palestinian state in accordance with international resolutions.

President Biden briefed President Al-Sisi on US efforts to prevent regional actors from escalating the conflict in Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages.

Both President Biden and President Sisi affirmed their commitment to working together to create the conditions for a lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East, including the establishment of a Palestinian state.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

