The changing global economic landscape, shipping and energy challenges, as well as potential business opportunities and promising sectors were discussed during a key meeting between German Ambassador Clemens Hach and Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass.

Mr Nass expressed appreciation for the strong bilateral relationship between Bahrain and Germany in all areas, particularly highlighting the significant growth in trade between the two countries, which reached a total of $676 million last year.

He emphasised the importance of organising joint business events to explore opportunities and connect business owners. Additionally, Mr Nass underscored the value of learning from successful German models in vocational training.

Similarly, Mr Hach commended the co-operation and relations between Germany and Bahrain across multiple domains.

The German ambassador noted the pivotal role of chambers of commerce in facilitating connections between business people, raising awareness about available opportunities, and supporting collaborative ventures.

Mr Hach also discussed the strategic significance of the region in terms of logistics and highlighted potential opportunities in the medical and energy sectors.