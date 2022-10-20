Bahrain’s real estate market is building back to pre-pandemic growth levels, with new figures showing a rise of 10.1 per cent in the volume of real estate trading this year until September over the same period last year.

The Survey and Land Registration Bureau’s (SLRB) public relations and media department yesterday said the volume of real estate trading from the beginning of this year until the end of September amounted to about BD801,343,191.

This number includes Bahraini, Gulf and foreign traders, it said.

The SLRB said the number of transactions during the period amounted to 18,751, an increase of about 0.6pc over the same period last year.

The volume of trading during the third quarter was BD253,987,981, an increase of about 7.5pc over the same period last year, 2021.

The GDN earlier reported that a study compiled by ASK Real Estate, a local real estate services provider, noted the sector is expecting new supplies of residential and commercial real estate units.

However, rental rates are expected to remain stable in prime areas, as they provide good investment yields at 8-10pc.

Karim Yazji, the chief executive at ASK Real Estate, said, “The real estate market in Bahrain is continuing to show great prospects as it offers many attractive investment opportunities.”

