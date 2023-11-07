Bahrain’s re-exports increased by four per cent to BD184 million during Q3 2023, compared to BD177m for the same period in 2022, shows the latest data from the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The foreign trade report for the third quarter ended September 30, which also includes data on balance of trade, imports and national origin exports, says the top 10 trading partners accounted for 81pc of the total national origin export value last month with the remaining 19pc claimed by other countries.

Emerging as Bahrain’s top re-export destination, the UAE took a total of BD55m worth of products, while Saudi Arabia was second with BD35m and France was third with BD11m.

Turbo-jets was the top product re-exported from Bahrain in Q3 2023 with a total value of BD21m, whereas four wheel drive was second with BD4m, and parts for airplanes, helicopters or unmanned aircraft was third with BD11m.

The value of exports of national origin products decreased by 24pc to BD943m during Q3 2023, compared to BD1.240 billion in Q3 2022, with the top 10 countries accounting for 70pc of the total export value.

Saudi Arabia was the top export destination for Bahraini products, with a total of BD207m. The UAE was second with BD122m, and the US was third with BD87m.

The top product exported from Bahrain during the quarter was unwrought aluminium alloys, with a total value of BD243m.

Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed was second with a value of BD167m, and aluminium wire not alloyed was third with BD55m.

The report shows that the value of imports decreased by 5pc to BD1.402bn, compared to BD1.471bn in Q3 2022. The top 10 countries for imports accounted for 69pc of the total value.

China was the top importer to Bahrain, with a total of BD208m. The UAE was second with BD131m, and Australia was third with BD128m.

The top product imported to Bahrain was other aluminium oxide, with a total value of BD121m. Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed was second with BD118m, and gold ingots was third with BD54m.

As for the trade balance, or the difference between exports and imports, it showed an increase in the value of the deficit by 408pc to a total of BD275m during Q3 2023 when compared with a surplus of BD54m for the same quarter of 2022.

