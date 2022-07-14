Bahrain’s national origin exports could increase by 43 per cent during the second quarter amounting to BD1.35 billion ($3.59bn), compared with BD943m for the same quarter last year, shows the latest report from the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The top 10 trading partners accounted for 71pc of the value of national origin exports in the quarter with the remaining 29pc claimed by other countries, says the report which also includes data on balance of trade, imports and re-exports.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD245m worth of goods from the kingdom. The US was second with BD206m and the UAE third with BD112m.

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top product exported during the second quarter accounting for a value of BD474m. Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates were second with a value of BD222m and unwrought aluminium not alloyed was third at BD83m.

The report found that the value of re-exports increased by 12pc to BD184m during April to June 2022 when compared with BD164m for the same period last year, with the top 10 trading partners accounting for 83pc of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for 17pc.

The UAE was the leading market for re-exports from Bahrain accounting for a value of BD41m, followed by Saudi Arabia at BD35m and Singapore coming third at BD34m.

Parts for aircraft engines emerged as the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD29m, followed by apparatus for wristwatches control amounting to BD11m and parts for other gas turbines in third place with BD10m in value.

The report said the value of imports increased by 28pc to BD1.598bn during the quarter compared with BD1.249bn in the same period last year with the top 10 trading partners accounting for 70pc of the total value.

According to the report, China was the top exporter to Bahrain notching up a value of BD234m, followed by Brazil at BD171m and Australia in third place with BD160m.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a value of BD209m while aluminium oxide was second at BD147m and four-wheel drive cars in third place at BD42m.

The trade balance, or the difference between exports and imports, amounted to a deficit of BD63m in the second quarter, an improvement of 55pc when compared with deficit of BD141m for the same quarter last year.

