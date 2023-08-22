His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has stressed Bahrain’s commitment to adopt initiatives aimed at overcoming global challenges and furthering sustainable development.

This came as HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister met Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday.

During the meeting, he was presented with Bahrain’s second Voluntary National Review, which outlines the kingdom’s progress in implementing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The review was introduced at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum, which focused on ‘accelerating recovery from Covid-19 and full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels.’

He highlighted Team Bahrain’s responsibility to ensure that citizens remain at the core of all development initiatives, in line with His Majesty King Hamad’s directives.

He expressed his pride in Team Bahrain for successfully implementing the priorities of the kingdom’s Economic Recovery Plan, which is focused on post-Covid-19 recovery and sustainable development. This plan has already generated a positive outcome on various economic indicators.

He praised the efforts of ministries and government agencies in preparing the second VNR, which showcased the kingdom’s SDGs achievements and supports the development of effective sustainability-focused policies and programmes.

Ms Al Khulaif commended HRH Prince Salman’s ongoing support for the kingdom’s initiatives in fostering sustainable development for the benefit of all.

Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki also attended the meeting.