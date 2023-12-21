The Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics (GaStat) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering co-operation, implementing international best practices, and supporting decision-making and scientific research.

The MoU was signed by iGA chief executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed and GaStat president Dr Fahad bin Abdullah AlDossari.

The MoU stipulates collaboration in areas such as data sharing, Big Data, information technology infrastructure, and statistical awareness programmes. It aims to facilitate access to information, visits between experts, and conferences, seminars, and workshops. The five-year collaboration involves joint planning and programmes to achieve the desired co-operation between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Al Qaed highlighted the importance of the agreement, including the close and enduring partnership between the two kingdoms. He said that co-operation with GaStat will contribute to several objectives, including enhancing joint projects and the establishment of a committee to supervise the areas of common cooperation outlined in the MoU.

Mr Al Qaed said that signing the deal is in line with the regional and distinguished leadership of Saudi Arabia in statistics, and that leveraging its innovative practices and models is a significant gain for Bahraini’s statistical system.

Dr AlDossari said that the MoU enhances co-operation between the two countries and bolsters the field of statistics through the application of global best practices and promoting the exchange of experience between authorities, which will reflect positively on joint projects. It will support the two kingdoms’ strategies in this area, leading to more effective co-operation in statistical data.

He added that the agreement will also reinforce statistics calculation methods, supporting decision-makers in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs). He commended the joint efforts of the iGA and GaStat.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony and in the spirit of reinforcing mutual collaboration and knowledge sharing, the event included a presentation on the best practices and achievements of each country, including national surveys, censuses and presentation of the household income and expenditure survey experienced by both countries.

The MoU signifies the commitment of the iGA and GaStat to regional and international co-operation and enhancing their ability to meet new statistical data requirements. It will also help in the production of high-quality, timely statistics in accordance with United Nations guidelines, international standards, and best practices.