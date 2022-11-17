Bahraini's living abroad, including those undergoing treatment, cast their ballots in the run-off round of voting in National Elections 2022 yesterday.The second round (only for Parliament) was held in Bahrain’s missions, consulates and permanent missions to the UN.Overseas voting began first at the Bahrain Embassy in Tokyo and concluded early this morning in the US.Polling was held in the following capitals and cities: Abu Dhabi, Algeria, Amman, Ankara, Baghdad, Bangkok, Beijing, Berlin, Brasilia, Brussels, Cairo, Damascus, Geneva, Islamabad, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Khartoum, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Laayoune (Morocco), London, Moscow, Mumbai, Muscat, Najaf, New Delhi, New York, Paris, Rabat, Riyadh, Rome, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Tunis and Washington.

Bahrain’s Ambassador in Berlin Abdulla Abdullatif Abdulla told the GDN yesterday citizens started arriving to vote as soon as the doors were opened.

“Some citizens drove hundreds of kilometres to the embassy to cast their votes; those in Germany for medical treatment came from hospital to vote.“We had Bahrainis coming in from Hamburg, Bremen and Bonn as well as countries that the embassy covers such as the Czech Republic.”The envoy added that online video connections with the High Elections Committee and the Foreign Ministry to supervise the process went without a hitch.Meanwhile, the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR)’s free hotline will receive complaints or suggestions about the monitoring process of the elections on Saturday.The hotline, 80001144, will receive calls from 8am to 8pm. Additional comments or information can also be sent via WhatsApp on 17111666.Run-off elections are being held for 34 Parliament seats and 23 municipal council seats.

