A large majority of the public in Bahrain preferred remote government services in place of in-person ones, according to a survey conducted by Taqyeem Committee from June 21 to July 5, 2022.

The responses showed that the services were in line with the committee’s goals of enhancing remote customer service experience at ministries and government entities. It was also aligned with the government’s vision to improve the sustainability of government services and the advancement of the kingdom’s digital transformation.

The results revealed a notable interest in these types of services and suggested that further efforts are required to make them more accessible and save the public time and effort.

Innovation and creativity

Chairing the committee’s 5th meeting, Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive and Taqyeem Committee Chairman, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, said the committee will continue to implement the directives of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister by further supporting government service centres, promoting a culture of innovation and creativity, and focusing on enhancing competitiveness and improving quality.

Other items on the agenda included preparations for Taqyeem 4 and the most significant amendments to the Taqyeem guide’s latest draft, as well as determining the next steps for the evaluation process.

The meeting also covered the low scores received by some government service centres during Taqyeem 3, the nature of the services they offer, their availability on alternative digital channels and the public’s demand for them.

The committee highlighted its commitment to supporting these centers and helping them improve their offerings. It praised all the centers for their continuous support and dedication towards improving their services and reducing the public’s need for in-person visits as part of the comprehensive digital transformation of government procedures, the continuous development of services, and the promotion of a customer service culture among employees.

