Bahrain and US are strategic partners for regional and global peace and security, said His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today (July 16) as he met US President Joe Biden, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.

His Majesty hailed the long standing Bahrain-US relations, which yielded solid cooperation and joint coordination in support of regional and global security and stability, describing the Kingdom of Bahrain and the US as strategic partners for regional and global peace and security, reported BNA.

HM the King commended the US president's participation in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, in continuation of the US pivotal role in strengthening GCC-American cooperation and confronting issues and challenges.

He praised President Biden’s interest in supporting bilateral relations binding the two friendly countries and peoples.

The two leaders later discussed key bilateral issues and ways of supporting joint cooperation to contribute to regional security and stability, in addition to issues on the agenda of the Summit.

They affirmed commitment to continue consolidating between the two friendly countries and peoples in the defence, security, economic and trade fields.

President Biden stressed his country’s appreciation of the solid strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the USA, noting the presence of the 5th US Fleet in the Kingdom, said the BNA report.

The King affirmed Bahrain’s support for Iraq’s efforts to safeguard its security and stability to achieve its aspirations for more progress and prosperity.

