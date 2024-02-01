Bahrain and Hungary yesterday expressed keenness to strengthen and expand relations in various fields.Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó held a Press conference following the meeting of the Bahrain Hungary Joint Economic Committee.Dr Al Zayani spoke about his meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novak and praised the importance she gives to relations between the two countries and the need for continued efforts to expand co-operation in all fields.Dr Al Zayani said that he and Mr Szijjártó held the meeting of the joint economic committee to discuss means to enhance co-operation in various domains, including political, economic, environmental, educational, cultural, energy and agricultural sectors.The joint economic committee meeting was co-chaired by Dr Al Zayani and Mr Szijjártó.

The meeting discussed boosting trade exchange, attracting investments, and improving co-operation in food security and modern technology. Dr Al Zayani said that the meeting was successful and beneficial, and it has been agreed to hold the third committee meeting in Bahrain next year.The meeting emphasised the significance of fostering joint political and diplomatic efforts, enhancing co-operation between the foreign ministries in areas like political consultation, diplomatic training and exchange of support in international fora. Dr Al Zayani said that he discussed with his Hungarian counterpart the latest Middle East developments, the Palestinian cause and the tragic Gaza Strip war and its impact on regional security and stability.Dr Al Zayani said that during the meeting he reiterated Bahrain’s stance on the Gaza Strip war, which calls for immediately ending the war, protection of civilians, the release of hostages and detainees, and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need to alleviate suffering per international humanitarian law and relevant international norms.

Dr Al Zayani also met Csaba Hende, the Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, and discussed the relations between Bahrain and Hungary and the means to expand co-operation within the framework of the effort undertaken by the Joint Economic Committee to study opportunities for developing co-operation in areas of common interest, including economic and trade fields, parliamentary co-operation, co-ordination of positions, and exchange of support in international forums. The two sides discussed regional and international security issues, including Ukraine’s conflict and the Gaza Strip war, emphasising the need for diplomatic solutions and mobilising efforts for peace and stability in the region and the world.Dr Al Zayani affirmed Bahrain’s rejection of forced Palestinian displacement, which is a violation of international laws and norms; the demand for a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict; and establishing an independent Palestinian state on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions.

