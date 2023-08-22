HP Spring Studios, the first Mena-focused fintech venture studio, has joined forces with Bahrain Fintech Bay, the Bahraini fintech hub, in an alliance to empower fintech startups and cultivate a thriving ecosystem.

Together, they aim to establish Bahrain as the definitive fintech hub and gateway to the region, with a shared mission to nurture innovation, support startups, and drive fintech growth.

As part of the partnership, HP Spring Studios will leverage its expertise and resources to provide vital support to startups, including guidance in product and service development, mentorship, and connections to potential investors. Additionally, Spring Studios will work closely with Bahrain Fintech Bay to identify new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

The partnership was signed by HP Spring Studios Bahrain head Zainab Khamis with Bahrain Fintech Bay chief operating officer Suzy Al Zeerah.