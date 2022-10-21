The value of Bahrain’s exports of national origin increased by 6% to BD1.240 billion ($3.289 billion) during the third quarter 2022 (Q3), compared to BD1.174 billion for the same quarter of the previous year.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 77% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 23%, said the Information & eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) foreign trade report of third quarter 2022, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin), and re-exports.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing goods worth BD260 million from Bahrain. The US was second with BD171 million and the UAE third with BD139 million.

Unwrought aluminum alloys emerged as the top products exported during Q3 worth BD455 million, agglomerated iron ores and concentrates came second with a value of BD231 million, and aluminum wire (not alloyed) third with BD53 million.

IMPORTS

The value of Bahrain’s imports increased by 9%, reaching BD1.471 billion during Q3, compared to BD1.349 billion for the same quarter the previous year.

The top 10 countries accounted for 71% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 29%, the iGA report said.

According to the report, China ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD213 million, Brazil was second with BD188 million, and Australia third with BD123 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD201 million, while aluminum oxide was second with BD113 million, and parts for aircraft engines third with BD78 million.

The total value of re-exports increased by 1% to reach BD177 million in Q3, compared to BD175 million for the same quarter of the previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 80% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the other 20%. Saudi Arabia ranked first with BD38 million, the UAE second with BD37 million, and the UK third with BD14 million.

Parts for aircraft engines emerged as the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD31 million, other mountings fittings and the like for vehicles came in second place with BD10 million, and vaccines for human medicine came third with BD9 million.

The trade balance, the difference between exports and imports, recorded a deficit totalling BD54 million during the quarter, compared to BD1 million for the same quarter of the previous year.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).