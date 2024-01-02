His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday received Egyptian Ambassador Riham Khalil and emphasised the importance of the longstanding strategic partnership between Bahrain and Egypt to achieve mutual goals.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister welcomed the ambassador and wished her success in performing her diplomatic duties.He highlighted the strength of bilateral collaboration across various sectors, noting the importance of bolstering co-operation to benefit both countries and their people. During the meeting, regional and global developments and issues of common interest were discussed.

Ambassador Khalil expressed her gratitude for HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s commitment to furthering Bahraini-Egyptian relations and wished Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

