Bahrain has emerged as a leader in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) first-ever Future of Growth Report 2024, exceeding global averages in key areas like talent and technology.

The report, launched in January, assesses the quality of economic growth beyond traditional metrics. It analyses 107 countries across four pillars: innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and resilience.

Highlighting seven distinct growth models to offer potential policy inspiration and enable the development of more holistic areas of improvement to capture common synergies through data analysis, the report ranks Bahrain second in the Gulf region for per capita GDP growth and demonstrated exceptional resilience.

Moreover, on the resilience pillar, the kingdom exhibited a robust performance on human capital indicators owing to a young population (90.1), the ability to fill vacancies with a global workforce (75.6) and investment in reskilling talent (70.2) – all well above global average scores.

Additionally, the island nation also scored above average in infrastructure quality, financial system resilience, technology supply concentration, and government adaptation on an institutional level.

The kingdom’s talent pool stood out, exceeding global averages in both overall talent availability (above 66) and digital and technology talent (above 67). The report also highlighted Bahrain’s advanced service exports, awarding the country a perfect score of 100.

As for the technology ecosystem category, Bahrain placed just above the global average in business culture and competition.

The nation’s financial ecosystem impressed as well, securing above-average scores in digital payments, long-term finance, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

For the ‘inclusiveness’ pillar, Bahrain ranked above average in the inclusion in workforce category, and well above average in terms of access to financial services.

The Bahrain Economic Development Board, the main national investment promotion agency, has attributed the impressive results to the country’s focus on innovation and talent development.

Nada AlSaeed, chief of strategy at the EDB, said: “Bahrain’s exceptional performance cements our reputation as a hub for talent and progressive governance.”

Ms AlSaeed emphasised the kingdom’s commitment to attracting global investors. “Our business-friendly environment, combined with continuous investment in human capital, positions us as a frontrunner for establishing a presence in the region,” she concluded.

These positive rankings follow Bahrain’s successful participation at the 2024 WEF Annual Meeting, solidifying the nation’s position as a frontrunner in building trust and driving sustainable economic progress.

