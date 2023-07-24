Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC) has renewed the partnership agreement with Mastercard which will support BCFC to further enrich its Imtiaz card offering.

Announced during the partnership renewal signing ceremony were a new World Elite card for affluent clients and bespoke corporate cards for businesses.

The partnership will also introduce Mastercard loyalty solutions to provide consumers an enhanced experience and extend benefits that matches their lifestyle and aspirations.

Commenting on the agreement, BCFC chief executive Abdulla Bukhowa said: “The renewal of our 14-year partnership with Mastercard demonstrates the success of Imtiaz card in satisfying and exceeding the needs and expectations of our customers.”

Highlighting that the collaboration has moved to a new level of co-ordination, he added, “Thanks to our dedicated team, we are confident that we can provide unparalleled solutions for the growth and expansion strategy, offering users, citizens, and residents unique benefits.”

Mr Bukhowa further said, “We remain committed to providing the highest levels of safety and security, as well as financial flexibility and purchasing power, to ensure that our customers have an unparalleled experience.”

Mastercard Middle East and North Africa Division president Khalid Elgibali said, “Our partnership with BCFC is a key milestone in our journey to build an inclusive digital economy that works for all, in Bahrain and beyond. We look forward to expanding our portfolio and introducing innovative payment solutions to meet the evolving needs of our consumers.”

The Imtiaz credit card from BCFC provides its holders with a comprehensive set of integrated benefits.

These include access to airport lounges across the world, exclusive travel and shopping offers, in addition to 24-hour customer service.