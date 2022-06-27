Bahrain is bracing for another windy week, prompting the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry’s meteorology directorate to issue a weather warning.

Strong gusts of wind could lead to dust haze and rising sand, with wind speeds reaching 27 knots today.

The highest temperature forecast for this week is 43C on Thursday with 70 per cent humidity while the lowest temperatures are expected to drop to 28C starting tomorrow.

“North-westerly winds are expected to last for more than a week, interspersed with rising haze and dust during which vision may deteriorate,” said a statement.

A mass of dust advancing north-west of the Arabian Gulf towards Bahrain

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).