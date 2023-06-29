HIS Majesty King Hamad yesterday stressed Bahrain’s support to the measures taken by the Russian leadership to protect the constitutional system and safeguard people’s lives.

His Majesty also stressed the importance of maintaining the security and stability of Russia and its people during a phone call held between him and President Vladimir Putin.

During the call, the King and the Russian leader reviewed strong bilateral relations and ways of further bolstering joint ties across all fields between the two friendly countries.

President Putin expressed thanks and gratitude to the King, praising his keenness on strengthening solid friendship and co-operation with the Russian Federation.

The Russian leader also extended Eid Al Adha greetings and good wishes to His Majesty, wishing him abundant health and happiness and the kingdom and its people further progresss and prosperity.