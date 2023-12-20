BAHRAIN and the UAE are strategic partners that share a joint vision of achieving their mutual aspirations, it has been declared.

His Majesty King Hamad received outgoing UAE Ambassador Shaikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan yesterday.

He conferred the Order of Bahrain – First Class on the ambassador in recognition of his efforts to develop bilateral relations.

His Majesty affirmed the importance of the deep-rooted Bahrain-UAE relations and emphasised joint keenness on developing co-operation in various sectors.

His Majesty honours Shaikh Sultan with the medal

He highlighted the UAE’s distinguished status on a regional and international scale, noting its development in various sectors, led by President Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ambassador extended his appreciation to the King for bestowing the medal, and praised his efforts to develop bilateral relations.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, separately received Shaikh Sultan.

He highlighted Bahrain’s dedication to bolstering relations with the UAE, as well as pursuing mutual aspirations.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and the ambassador discussed regional and global developments and opportunities for future co-operation.

Shaikh Sultan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet HRH Prince Salman and noted his commitment to strengthening relations.