They also said they will step up consultations on key regional and international developments as King Abdullah of Jordan yesterday received Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman.The Foreign Minister is on an official visit to Jordan.

The meeting was attended by Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.Dr Al Zayani conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to King Abdullah, as well as their wishes for further prosperity to Jordan.King Abdullah entrusted the minister with conveying his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.He also underscored the solid relations between the two countries, stressing the importance of strengthening efforts to establish security and stability in the region.

The Jordanian monarch wished Bahrain further progress and prosperity. Present was Bahrain’s Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed bin Yousef Al Ruwaie.Dr Al Zayani separately held talks with Deputy Prime Minister Safadi. He valued the two countries’ common positions on enhancing Arab national security and supporting comprehensive and just peace opportunities at the regional and international levels in co-operation with other countries. The two sides affirmed their keenness to further develop partnership in the political, economic and security fields.

They also reiterated their commitment on combating extremism, terrorism and foreign interferences in the internal affairs of Arab countries. The meeting was attended by Ambassador Al Rowaei, Jordanian Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Rami Saleh Al Adwan and senior officials.

