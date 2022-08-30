The concerned authorities have been taking serious steps to generate thousands of jobs for those entering the labor market in the future as part of the government’s administrative and economic reforms, reports Annahar daily quoting sources. Sources said the government intends to implement previous plans and studies on generating job opportunities, affirming the private sector will play a major role as it is expected to absorb most of the job applicants.

Sources pointed out that strengthening the private sector will lead to more job opportunities which match the aspirations of young people. Moreover, sources stressed the need to regulate the public sector and merge entities with similar functions in order to reduce expenditures and eliminate unnecessary entities.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).