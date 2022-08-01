AMMAN — The government’s fuel pricing committee at the Energy Ministry on Sunday decided to raise the prices of a number of fuel derivatives for August, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Based on the committee's decision, the price of one litre of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will see a price increase of 35 fils in August, selling at JD0.990, compared with JD0.955 in July.

The price per litre of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will be increased by 60 fils to reach JD1.3 in August, compared with JD1.24 in July.

The price of one litre of diesel and kerosene will be sold at JD0.755 in August, instead of JD0.720.

The committee said that the local prices of unleaded 90-octane gasoline and diesel are still less than its actual cost in global markets.

The price of gas cylinders will remain at JD7 as usual.

The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Sunday also decided to maintain the “differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for August at zero fils per kilowatt-hour, Petra said.

